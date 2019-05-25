Eidoo (EDO) Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $26.01 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00011073 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Binance and HitBTC. Over the last week, Eidoo has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00435362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.01126926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00142847 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004318 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo launched on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 90,208,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,261,461 tokens. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/EidooCrypto . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

