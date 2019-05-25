eBay Inc (EBAY) Short Interest Update

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,814,878 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 23,334,076 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,802,474 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $36.13 on Friday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 20,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $787,041.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,305 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,290.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,453,719.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,283 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,517. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 64.6% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mirova grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on eBay from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.98.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

