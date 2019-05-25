E-Dinar Coin Price Hits $0.0082 on Exchanges (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. E-Dinar Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $729,352.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One E-Dinar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Livecoin and LocalTrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000985 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 361.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000079 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitz (BITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001396 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com

Buying and Selling E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, Exrates, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase E-Dinar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

