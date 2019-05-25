DXC Technology (DXC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $50.85, but opened at $51.98. DXC Technology shares last traded at $53.08, with a volume of 7864462 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in DXC Technology by 10,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,088,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 9,004,080 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2,128.2% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 5,973,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 5,705,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $147,443,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in DXC Technology by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,454,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,869,000 after buying an additional 1,512,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its stake in DXC Technology by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,423,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,215,000 after buying an additional 1,325,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

