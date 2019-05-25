Dropbox Inc (DBX) Short Interest Update

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,409,293 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the April 15th total of 5,520,836 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,588,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Dropbox news, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $239,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $296,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,533. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,372,000 after acquiring an additional 811,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,775,000 after acquiring an additional 910,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 51.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,823 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 34.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,198,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,469 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,016,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,439 shares during the period. 33.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.58 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dropbox to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

