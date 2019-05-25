DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. DowDuPont Inc has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $48.34.

Shares of DowDuPont are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Saturday, June 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 31st.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.47 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DWDP shares. Citigroup downgraded DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on DowDuPont to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DowDuPont from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DowDuPont from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

