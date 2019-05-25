Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (DOVA) Receives $30.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

DOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on Dova Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ DOVA opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.06. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.20% and a negative net margin of 521.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 68,000 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $508,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

