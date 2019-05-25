Domo Inc (DOMO) Short Interest Down 39.0% in April

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,788,164 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the April 15th total of 4,568,089 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 926,913 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $957.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 6,580 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $254,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,703,000 after buying an additional 75,524 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its position in Domo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 2,562,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,353,000 after buying an additional 174,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Domo by 511.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after buying an additional 1,858,371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Domo by 25.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 500,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after buying an additional 100,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Domo by 162.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 326,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 202,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

