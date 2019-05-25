Dollar General Corp. (DG) Stake Lifted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,207,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,201,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,732,000 after buying an additional 370,008 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dollar General by 10,128.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,752,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,656,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,278,000 after buying an additional 1,278,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,155,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,370,000 after buying an additional 105,776 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $133.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

NYSE:DG opened at $121.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $86.87 and a 1-year high of $126.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 8,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.82, for a total value of $1,111,036.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,253.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $9,303,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,255 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,351 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dollar General Corp. (DG) Stake Lifted by Shell Asset Management Co.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/dollar-general-corp-dg-stake-lifted-by-shell-asset-management-co.html.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.