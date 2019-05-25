Dixons Carphone (DC) Price Target Cut to GBX 148 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 148 ($1.93) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dixons Carphone to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 194.22 ($2.54).

Shares of DC stock opened at GBX 117.20 ($1.53) on Wednesday. Dixons Carphone has a twelve month low of GBX 113.55 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.08). The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

