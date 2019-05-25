Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $64.52 Million Position in Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,598 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $64,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $534,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,570,720.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BKH stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Black Hills Corp has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $78.52. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 price objective on Black Hills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Williams Capital downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

