Dillon & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,070 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 94,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $59.88 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

