Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $147.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.09.

FANG stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.16 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total value of $560,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,137,063.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall J. Holder sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,470.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,050 shares of company stock worth $1,187,058. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,172,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $943,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,063 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 28,126.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,317 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,424,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $317,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,883,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,528,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,373,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,245 shares during the last quarter.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.