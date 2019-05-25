Diageo (DGE) Given a GBX 3,450 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded Diageo to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,215 ($42.01) target price on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) target price on Diageo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,143.24 ($41.07).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,348.50 ($43.75) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94).

In related news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 47,904 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,961 ($51.76), for a total transaction of £1,897,477.44 ($2,479,390.36). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,061 ($40.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,264.70 ($10,799.29). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,879 shares of company stock worth $10,997,845.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

