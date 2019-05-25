Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Vossloh (VOS) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.44 ($50.52).

Get Vossloh alerts:

Shares of VOS opened at €34.25 ($39.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.19. Vossloh has a 12-month low of €34.65 ($40.29) and a 12-month high of €50.40 ($58.60). The firm has a market cap of $546.88 million and a PE ratio of -83.33.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.