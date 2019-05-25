Denny’s (DENN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We maintain our Buy rating and $21 price target on Denny’s (DENN) following the investor meetings we hosted with management in Milwaukee earlier this week.””

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DENN. BidaskClub downgraded Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.17. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $20.41.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.01 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $137,601.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 779,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,399,766.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 9,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $191,684.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,484 shares of company stock worth $1,095,267 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

