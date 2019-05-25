Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.095-2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.20-8.40 EPS.

Shares of DECK opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $159.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.82 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.75.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

