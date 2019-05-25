Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 33,820 Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,820 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,308,676 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $72,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,047 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,385,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,374 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 53,061 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBL opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.38. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Noble Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $212,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Noble Energy to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

