Datum (DAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.14 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, COSS and Kucoin. Datum has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $42,279.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00434418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.01159954 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00142510 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014620 BTC.

About Datum

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

