Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $124,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,530,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,701,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $132,760.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $140,160.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $123,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00.

On Monday, February 25th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $118,800.00.

TRUP opened at $29.95 on Friday. Trupanion Inc has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -998.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 12,818.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

