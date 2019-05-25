DAOstack (GEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,177.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. One DAOstack token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002419 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and $2,177.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00421023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.01239325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00144973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015683 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,255,043 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.