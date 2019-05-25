CustomContractNetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $29,909.00 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One CustomContractNetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and STEX. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $29,909.00 and $2,628.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.13 or 0.01277607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001507 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00068202 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,713,902 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.