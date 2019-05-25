Cronos Group (CRON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRON. TheStreet raised Cronos Group from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Pi Financial reissued a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC set a $30.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.13.

CRON stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.25 and a beta of 3.84.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 99.44% and a net margin of 2,107.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

