Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$105.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 12th.

