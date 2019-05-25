Credo (CREDO) Trading Down 71.9% This Week

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Credo token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene, Tidex and OTCBTC. During the last week, Credo has traded 71.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credo has a market cap of $4.96 million and $124.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00434702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.01156701 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00142500 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004318 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Credo Profile

Credo’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. The official website for Credo is bitbounce.com/credo . The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken . Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credo Token Trading

Credo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Tidex, OTCBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.