Credit Suisse Group Cuts Pure Storage (PSTG) Price Target to $18.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSTG. Cowen upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.83.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE PSTG opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 400,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $8,184,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $106,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,260 shares of company stock worth $11,880,961. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 15.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,219,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Pure Storage by 14.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,591 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 27.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,650,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,026 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 14.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,854,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pure Storage by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,071,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.