Cowen Initiates Coverage on CTS (CTS)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Gabelli reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CTS in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

CTS stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CTS has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $917.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 10.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CTS by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CTS by 87.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the third quarter valued at $1,403,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 12.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in CTS by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

