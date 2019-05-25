CoTrader One Day Volume Tops $61,306.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $893,872.00 and $61,306.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.01 or 0.08799286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00040980 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011373 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (COT) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

