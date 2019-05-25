Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Stake Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2,069.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 864,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 824,484 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 420.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 537.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $107,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $97,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,882,776.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $301,984. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.14 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $148.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.73%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/corporate-office-properties-trust-ofc-stake-decreased-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.