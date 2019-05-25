Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CTB opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $619.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 26,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

