Contrasting Loop Industries (LOOP) and Its Competitors

Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Loop Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Loop Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of Loop Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Loop Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loop Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Loop Industries Competitors 873 2400 2301 129 2.30

Loop Industries currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.27%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Loop Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Loop Industries has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loop Industries’ competitors have a beta of 0.68, meaning that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loop Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries N/A -$17.54 million -18.85 Loop Industries Competitors $17.21 billion $1.59 billion 34.57

Loop Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Loop Industries. Loop Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Loop Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries N/A -276.37% -127.37% Loop Industries Competitors -9.03% 10.90% 2.48%

Summary

Loop Industries competitors beat Loop Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

