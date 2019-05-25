Contrasting Bouygues (BOUYF) & Obayashi (OBYCF)

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) and Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bouygues and Obayashi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bouygues 3.67% 13.39% 3.77% Obayashi N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bouygues and Obayashi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bouygues 0 0 1 0 3.00 Obayashi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Bouygues has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obayashi has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bouygues and Obayashi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bouygues $42.21 billion 1.53 $1.55 billion N/A N/A Obayashi $17.16 billion N/A $872.20 million N/A N/A

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Obayashi.

Dividends

Bouygues pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Obayashi does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bouygues beats Obayashi on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials. It also engages in the construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; production and sale of waterproofing and claddings for buildings; manufacture of road safety and signaling equipment; and laying and maintenance of pipes and pipelines. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary TV channels; operates TV Breizh, Histoire, Ushuaïa, and Serieclub channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; produces cinemas; operates la seine musicale entertainment and concert venue; and licenses, publishes, and boards games, as well as musical and events. Further, it offers telecom services; mobile and fixed Internet services; and Bbox Miami, an Android box for TV. Bouygues SA was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan. The Overseas Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses outside Japan. The Domestic Civil Engineering segment handles civil engineering construction contracts and related businesses within Japan. The Overseas Civil Engineering segment deals with civil engineering construction contracts and related businesses outside Japan. The Real Estate segment handles the purchase, sale, development and rent of real estate properties. The Others segment engages in Private Finance Initiative (PFI), finance, renewable energy, and operation of golf courses. The company was founded by Yoshigoro Obayashi in January 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

