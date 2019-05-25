Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Stars Group Inc (TSG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 453,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704,978 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stars Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Stars Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Stars Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stars Group alerts:

TSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Stars Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.69 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

NASDAQ TSG opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Stars Group Inc has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $38.95.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $580.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-cuts-stake-in-stars-group-inc-tsg.html.

Stars Group Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.