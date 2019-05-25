Comparing Eldorado Gold (EGO) and American International Ventures (AIVN)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eldorado Gold and American International Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $459.00 million 1.08 -$361.88 million ($0.17) -18.29 American International Ventures $40,000.00 90.04 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

American International Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eldorado Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eldorado Gold and American International Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 1 4 2 0 2.14 American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus price target of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 50.70%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than American International Ventures.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and American International Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold -97.68% -1.40% -1.02% American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Ventures has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil. It also holds 95% interests in Olympias gold mine, Stratoni silver-lead-zinc mine, and Skouries gold-copper project in Greece; and 80.5% interests in Certej gold-silver project in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American International Ventures

American International Ventures, Inc., through its subsidiary, AIVN de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., engages in the exploration and extraction of gold and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc. and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc. in December 2000. American International Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

