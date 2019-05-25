Commerzbank Reiterates Buy Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

Commerzbank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

