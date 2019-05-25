Commerce Bank Sells 409 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PPG Industries by 10,003.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,810,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,589 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in PPG Industries by 797.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.89.

In other PPG Industries news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries stock opened at $107.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.37 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

