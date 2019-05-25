Comerica Bank Sells 825 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Viacom were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Viacom by 551.8% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Viacom by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 87,657 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Viacom by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,754,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Viacom by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,315,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 582,295 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Viacom by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Viacom alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.47.

Shares of VIAB opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. Viacom, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $34.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/comerica-bank-sells-825-shares-of-viacom-inc-viab.html.

Viacom Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.