Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 77,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $111.06 and a 12-month high of $127.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Comerica Bank Acquires 1,346 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/comerica-bank-acquires-1346-shares-of-spdr-gold-shares-gld.html.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.