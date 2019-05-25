Cogeco (CGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.59

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$86.59 and last traded at C$85.72, with a volume of 10325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$85.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. CIBC upgraded Cogeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported C$1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$608.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 5.63999948709251 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

