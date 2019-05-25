Close Brothers Group (CBG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,618 ($21.14) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital increased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,605 ($20.97) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,543 ($20.16) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,565.88 ($20.46).

LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,399 ($18.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,387 ($18.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,682 ($21.98).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

