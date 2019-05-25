Citigroup Trims Kohl’s (KSS) Target Price to $60.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KSS. ValuEngine lowered Kohl’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kohl’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.97.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.