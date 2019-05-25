Citigroup Inc (C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will announce $18.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.92 billion and the lowest is $18.55 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $18.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $74.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.57 billion to $74.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.92 billion to $77.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,715,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,882,512. The company has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5,064.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 39,262,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,154,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,972,000 after purchasing an additional 604,791 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,518,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,526,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.