Citigroup Boosts Dell (DELL) Price Target to $85.00

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.91.

Shares of DELL opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. Dell has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in Dell by 823.4% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

