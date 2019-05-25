Citigroup Boosts Dell (DELL) Price Target to $85.00

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.91.
Shares of DELL opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. Dell has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in Dell by 823.4% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
