CHF Solutions (CHFS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:CHFS opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.86. CHF Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $42.42.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($10.05). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 336.26% and a negative return on equity of 188.60%. Analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Erb bought 9,523 shares of CHF Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHFS. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

