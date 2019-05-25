Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $636,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Intuit by 85.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $257.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $272.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.40.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $1,016,503.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total value of $1,491,758.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock worth $22,757,853 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

