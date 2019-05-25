Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $38.94 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/cetera-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-spdr-dow-jones-international-real-estate-etf-rwx.html.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.