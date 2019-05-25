Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HP by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 331.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.97%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

