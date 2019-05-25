Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,317 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $3,859,934.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.98.

BAC opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.24 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

