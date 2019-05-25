Celanese Co. (CE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $163,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,386,000 after purchasing an additional 171,049 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $1,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $99.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 16.89%. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Celanese from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $993,836.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

