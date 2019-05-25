CEEK VR Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,036.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $2,036.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, RightBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $709.73 or 0.08839944 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00041553 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011422 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,951,915 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.